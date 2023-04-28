Teaching unions in England to coordinate strike action over pay dispute

By David Laycork • 28 April 2023 • 23:12

Teachers take strike action in pay dispute. Credit: CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The four teaching unions in England plan to join forces in strike action, with the possibility of full school closures.

With only one teaching union currently taking strike action, the National Education Union (NEU) which is due to strike again on Tuesday, May 2, the other three unions will ask their members if they would like to join the strikes.

If the unions were to coordinate their efforts it would result in an unprecedented show of solidarity, one that the UK Government has already described as unreasonable.

With the possibility of between 300,000 and 400,000 teachers and headteachers striking simultaneously, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) was quoted by the BBC as saying:

“We would sincerely apologise to parents for disrupting their children’s education if we’re pushed to that.”

Although teachers received a 5 per cent pay rise in 2022 and a 3 per cent rise is expected in September 2023, the teaching unions are looking for a rise that will go above inflation. They fear that if this is not the case, then teachers’ wages might begin to impact other areas of the school budget.

As Ros Atkins reported yesterday, April 27, for the BBC on Twitter: “The latest teachers’ strike in England is today. 3 mins on what’s happened to teachers‘ pay since 2012. The average teacher’s salary has reduced in real terms – and more so than some other professions.”

The latest teachers strike in England is today. 3 mins on what's happened to teachers' pay since 2012. The average teachers' salary has reduced in real terms – and more so than some other professions. Produced by Michael Cox, Rob England, Robert Cuffe. https://t.co/Kg3nSo3agh pic.twitter.com/PdZlCTG8J8 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) April 27, 2023

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: “For unions to co-ordinate strike action with the aim of causing maximum disruption to schools is unreasonable and disproportionate, especially given the impact the pandemic has already had on their learning.”

The UK Government has already made a new pay offer for school teachers. This includes a one-off payment of £1000 and a 4.3 per cent pay in September. Further to this there is a commitment to a starting salary of £30,000, supposed to be implemented in September.

But even with these offers in place, according to a report by The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), teacher pay will only really return to 2010 levels when weighed against inflation. This would certainly not be sufficient to appease the teaching unions so, as it stands, we can expect further strikes.