UFC star Nate Diaz in jail over brawl in New Orleans

By David Laycork • 28 April 2023 • 21:22

Nate Diaz submits another opponent. Credit: Twitter@NateDiaz209

Nate Diaz handed himself over to New Orleans police after an arrest warrant was issued.

According to reports obtained by TMZ, Nate Diaz turned himself in on a charge of second-degree battery on Thursday, April 27, having been involved in a brawl in the popular Bourbon Street area of New Orleans.

Diaz is the younger of the Diaz brothers, with older brother Nick also gaining legendary status in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) promotion. Although never becoming a UFC champion, Nate Diaz is perhaps best known for submitting Conor McGregor in the Irishman’s first attempt at becoming a two-weight champion.

Diaz became involved in the altercation in New Orleans on Friday, April 21, and was seen choking a man unconscious.

The incident can be seen here, as posted by Michael Benson on Twitter: ” Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila’s fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Orleans last night…”

‼️ Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila’s fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Oreleans last night… [🎥 @PaulLABamba] pic.twitter.com/3sgu3Fac6F — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 22, 2023

Diaz, who is known as a high-level exponent of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is also known to have top-level cardio allowing him to drain his opponents in the octagon. Although Diaz is seen to submit his adversary in the street fight, there is something very calm in his demeanour.

In the following video, we see that it is his opponent that is the aggressor, as posted by munchnews on Twitter:

“Video seems to indicate Nate Diaz wasn’t looking for a fight but trying to avoid one. #NateDiaz #MMATwitter Video courtesy of Blanca Marisa Garcia”.

Video seems to indicate Nate Diaz wasn't looking for a fight but trying to avoid one. #NateDiaz #MMATwitter

Video courtesy of Blanca Marisa Garcia 🎥 pic.twitter.com/47Y9MSEHHB — munchnews (@MUNCHmma) April 27, 2023

It would appear that though Nate Diaz wasn’t looking for a fight, he very calmly ends it, almost seeming to lower his opponent to the floor rather than drop him. His opponent was apparently Rodney Peterson, a minor social media personality, known for impersonating YouTuber Logan Paul.

With Diaz having ended his contract with the UFC after 10 years of high-level competition, he was due to fight Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul in a boxing match in August. It remains to be seen if the outcome of his run-in with the law will allow that.