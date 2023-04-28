UPDATE: Glasgow teacher’s murder – Man’s body found

By Julia Cameron • 28 April 2023 • 8:02
UPDATE: Man’s body found in Glasgow teacher’s murder case
The teacher who was found murdered at a property in Jura Street on Thursday was 29 weeks pregnant when she was found murdered. Sadly, the baby did not survive.
Police immediately started to search an area 9 miles from Glasgow in Mugdock Park, Dumbarton.
They have now discovered the body of a man believed to be David Yates, 36, the fiancée of the teacher.
The body was found on Thursday evening in a reservoir within the Mugdock Park grounds. Divers had earlier been seen in the reservoir, parts of which had been taped off from the public.
Yates was apparently last seen on Sunday just before 8 pm and his white Seat Ateca was discovered parked at Mugdock Park.
Nicola Kilbane a Detective Superintendent would not say if police had been involved with the couple previously. She did say however “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy. We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”
Miss Sturrock moved to Glasgow more than a decade ago because she wanted to pursue a career in performing arts, but she also completed a postgraduate diploma in education and became a primary school teacher.
Police enquiries are continuing.
