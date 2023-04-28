Vietnamese authorities arrest 65 people for smuggling drugs in toothpaste tubes

Today, April 28, 50kg of drugs were smuggled into Vietnam, with some of the drugs packaged up in toothpaste tubes. This prompted 65 arrests in Ho Chi Minh City, a very common smuggling route with its convenient location near the border of Cambodia.

BBC News said on Twitter that: “Vietnam is a major drug-trafficking hub despite having some of the harshest drug laws in the world.”

Vietnam arrests 65 for drug smuggling in toothpaste tubes https://t.co/7kZz2J84Ul — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 28, 2023

Today’s incident follows the arrest of four Vietnam Airlines cabin crew members last month. They were carrying toothpaste tubes in their carry-on bags that contained ecstasy, ketamine, and cocaine. They claimed they were hired to transport toothpaste, unaware of the illegal substances in the tubes.

An investigation revealed that half of the toothpaste tubes carried by the flight attendants contained drugs. These flight attendants were allegedly hired by the same smuggling ring that used the 65 suspects recently arrested for various drug-related charges.

The suspects are accused of buying, selling, transporting, and storing narcotics. It is believed that Vietnamese nationals living in France are frequently used by the same drug syndicate to bring drugs into Vietnam. On arrival in Vietnam, the drugs are alleged to be taken to Dong Nai province bordering Saigon for distribution to numerous locations.

It would seem there has been a major increase in drug smuggling activity in Vietnam over the past few months via public airways. Authorities have reported more incidents over the past three months than over the past five years combined.

Possession, smuggling or manufacture of drugs such as heroin or methamphetamine can mean the death penalty in Vietnam. Although, with the value of the illegal drugs trade, this is not always enough of a deterrent.

As Sahara Reports bring to our attention on Twitter, these traffickers are attempting from various parts of the world:

“Another Nigerian Sentenced To Death For Drug Trafficking In Vietnam | Sahara Reporters. Unachukwu Chiluba Paulinus was sentenced in a court in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on Tuesday, April 13.”

Although the flight attendants involved in the incident a few months earlier are currently out on bail, it will be a worrying wait for them to know their fate. From an outside perspective, whether innocent or at least unaware of what they were carrying, it would seem to transport anything on an airline to Vietnam on somebody else’s behalf is a risk not worth taking.