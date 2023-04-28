Vitamin D supplementation found to increase effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy by 54 per cent

By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 21:01

Image of a scientist in a laboratory. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

A recent study by European scientists found an increase of 54 per cent in the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy when administering Vitamin D supplementation.

European doctors have found during studies that the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy using reprogrammed T-cells (CAR-T) can be increased by 54 per cent if patients maintain high levels of vitamin D. Their work was published in the journal Cancer.

“Vitamin D itself is not an anti-cancer drug, but the body needs to maintain its high level for normal immune function, including its adequate response to therapy”, said researcher Lukasz Galus of Poznan University in Poland, cited by the journal’s press service.

He added: “We assume that the results of our experiments support the need to measure vitamin D levels, as well as its maintenance, in melanoma immunotherapy”.

CAR-T therapy is a form of cancer immunotherapy that won the 2018 Nobel Prize for its creation. To carry it out, scientists extract T cells from the patient’s body, reprogram them and return them to the patient’s body.

Currently, there are several approved T-cell-based therapies to fight different forms of myeloma, lymphoma and leukaemia.

Researchers conducted an experiment involving 200 volunteers with melanoma and found that CAR-T therapy, which affects PD-1 receptors on the surface of T cells, could be effective if vitamin D levels were maintained.

Observations showed that normalising the concentration of the substance led to a positive effect of CAR-T therapy in 56 per cent of participants. However, only 36 per cent of those in the control group were able to get rid of skin cancer temporarily or permanently.

Patients in the first group lived on average about 11 months without developing tumour recurrence symptoms. Melanoma recurred in volunteers in the control group after an average of about six months.

The researchers also did not document any dangerous side effects associated with regular vitamin D supplementation if the participants were deficient.

According to the scientists, other forms of immunotherapy should be similarly affected by vitamin D, as immune cells actively use the substance. They hoped that larger clinical trials will confirm the high efficacy and safety of the new method, as reported by nauka.tass.ru.