By Julia Cameron • 28 April 2023 • 11:08
Walking your dog could lead to serious injury.
Credit: ThisisCool_Productions/Pixabay.com
They found that traumatic brain injuries were the second most common injury among adults. Other common injuries were fractures of the fingers and sprain or strain in the shoulders.
The age group most likely to get hurt when walking a dog with a leash, are people over the age of sixty-five. They were three times more likely to fall than other age groups and women were more at risk than men.
Although the study strongly encouraged people to continue walking their dogs using a leash the team who carried out the survey said they hoped that by promoting awareness of injuries that can be sustained while dog walking will help dog owners and doctors.
Edward McFarland, senior author said, “Clinicians should be aware of these risks and convey them to patients, especially women and older adults.”
“We encourage clinicians to screen for pet ownership, assess fracture and fall risk, and discuss safe dog walking practices at regular health maintenance visits for those vulnerable groups.
Dog ownership has increased since the Covid pandemic, but says another of the study’s authors, Ridge Mason not a lot of people think about the risks of injury.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
