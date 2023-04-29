AEMPS reports cessation of activity of Barcelona’s Parfums Codibel SL and withdraws all its 70 products from the market

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 2:28
Image of cosmetic products being manufactured.
Credit: Twitter@AEMPSGOB
In a statement released on Wednesday, April 26, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) reported that Barcelona’s Parfums Codibel SL had been instructed to cease its manufacturing activities.
This action was taken following an inspection of the company’s facilities located at Carrer Noi del Sucre 33, in the Barcelona municipality of Viladecans.
Officials from the General Sub-Directorate for Health and Pharmaceutical Regulation and Quality ruled that the company did not comply with good manufacturing practices.
It was allegedly deemed to be operating in very deficient technical-sanitary conditions, without having presented the responsible declaration of manufacturing activities of cosmetic products established by the regulatory regulations.
In addition, it was verified that the manufactured products did not comply with the labelling requirements, Some of their products contained prohibited substances, such as butylphenyl methylpropional /more commonly known as Lilial), and/or hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene.
The health authority of Catalonia ordered the cessation of the activity of manufacturing cosmetic products carried out in the company’s facilities.
It also ordered the cessation of marketing and the withdrawal from the market of all 70 of the company’s cosmetic products manufactured in them. The AEMPS recommended that members of the public should not use any of the products manufactured by the company.
A full list of products manufactured by the company can be viewed HERE.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.