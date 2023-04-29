AEMPS reports cessation of activity of Barcelona’s Parfums Codibel SL and withdraws all its 70 products from the market

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 2:28

Image of cosmetic products being manufactured. Credit: Twitter@AEMPSGOB

Barcelona’s Parfums Codibel SL had all 70 of its products withdrawn from the market by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and was told to cease its manufacturing activities.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 26, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) reported that Barcelona’s Parfums Codibel SL had been instructed to cease its manufacturing activities.

This action was taken following an inspection of the company’s facilities located at Carrer Noi del Sucre 33, in the Barcelona municipality of Viladecans.

Officials from the General Sub-Directorate for Health and Pharmaceutical Regulation and Quality ruled that the company did not comply with good manufacturing practices.

It was allegedly deemed to be operating in very deficient technical-sanitary conditions, without having presented the responsible declaration of manufacturing activities of cosmetic products established by the regulatory regulations.

In addition, it was verified that the manufactured products did not comply with the labelling requirements, Some of their products contained prohibited substances, such as butylphenyl methylpropional /more commonly known as Lilial), and/or hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene.

The health authority of Catalonia ordered the cessation of the activity of manufacturing cosmetic products carried out in the company’s facilities.

It also ordered the cessation of marketing and the withdrawal from the market of all 70 of the company’s cosmetic products manufactured in them. The AEMPS recommended that members of the public should not use any of the products manufactured by the company.

A full list of products manufactured by the company can be viewed HERE.