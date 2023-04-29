Average fuel prices in Spain drop just in time for the May holiday weekend

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 1:43

Image of petrol pumps. Credit: Powerlightss / Shutterstock.com

Just in time for the May holiday weekend in Spain, average fuel prices at pumps across the country have dropped.

According to the latest data published in the European Union’s Oil Bulletin on Thursday, April 27, average fuel prices in Spain have dropped again. This is good news for motorists planning to hit the road over the May long weekend.

Petrol fell by 0.61 per cent to stand at €1.641/litre, while diesel is at €1.496/litre, a decrease of 1.51 per cent on last week. This data was collected from more than 11,400 service stations across Spain between April 18 and 24 April.

After three consecutive weeks of increases, the price of petrol has finally levelled out. However, it is still above the €1.60/litre that it was when the government eliminated the 20-cents per litre discount at the end of last year.

Diesel meanwhile, has risen six weeks in a row although its average price is now slightly below €1.50/litre. This is something that has not happened since the final week of last year.

Compared to a year ago, petrol – whose price was for a long time lower than diesel – now costs 1.48 per cent more. Diesel, on the other hand, is now 9.17 per cent less. Since the beginning of 2023, petrol has risen by 18.66 per cent and diesel by 2.47 per cent.

At current prices, filling a 55-litre tank with petrol costs €90.25 euros, which makes it €1.32 more than a year ago. Filling up with diesel costs €82.28, making it €8.30 less.

In comparison with Europe, where fuel prices have also fallen in the last week, in Spain they are still below the European Union (EU) average.

The average price of petrol in the EU was €1.744/litre and diesel €1.612/litre. Meanwhile, in the Eurozone, petrol has averaged out in the last week at €1.796/litre and diesel at €1.642/litre.