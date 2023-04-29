Barack and Michelle Obama, Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw spotted sightseeing in Barcelona

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 1:05

Image of Barack and Michelle Obama. Credit: The White House/ Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Locals and tourists in Barcelona had a pleasant surprise after encountering Barack and Michelle Obama, Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw sightseeing in the city.

Former US President Barack Obama and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, accompanied by their partners, were spotted out and about in Barcelona this morning, Friday, April 28. They appeared to be enjoying the culture and gastronomy of the city.

The foursome visited the Moco Museum and the Sagrada Familia, followed by a meal at the Martínez restaurant. All of this took place just a few hours before they were due to attend a concert by the American rock legend, Bruce Springsteen.

One hour before the anticipated arrival of its illustrious visitors, the Moco Museum closed its doors to the public. They eventually appeared at around 12.30pm and stayed in the museum for about 60 minutes.

Locals and tourists who were in Carrer Montcada at the time were surprised by the presence of the Obamas and the entourage of security agents accompanying them.

Mossos officers cut off the entire street to facilitate the entry of Barack Obama, his wife Michelle, Steven Spielberg and his wife, the actress Kate Capshaw. The four entered the modern art museum amid applause and greetings from tourists and local residents.

Barack Obama, wearing a blue shirt, beige trousers and trainers, smiled and waved at the onlookers. Spielberg did the same with his cap, both upon entering and leaving the museum. Obama also gave a thumbs-up when journalists asked him if he was enjoying his visit to Barcelona.

The museum’s promoters, Kim and Lionel Logchies, who acted as guides for the visit, later explained to the press that, among the works they saw, they particularly liked one by Kehinde Wiley. The same artist painted a portrait of Obama in 2018.

The former US president’s ‘tour’ of Barcelona continued with a visit to the Sagrada Familia basilica. He arrived with his companions in several cars at around 1.42pm.

A short 25 minutes after entering Antoni Gaudí’s iconic monument through a side entrance, the Obamas and the Spielbergs left the basilica and headed back to the motorcade on their way to Montjuïc mountain for lunch.

Obama and Spielberg’s route to discover cultural and gastronomic sensations in Barcelona began in the early hours of the morning. Accompanied by Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa, they went to the Amar restaurant, located in the El Palace Barcelona hotel.