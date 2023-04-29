Bloody aftermath following double stabbing at King’s Cross nightclub

By John Ensor • 29 April 2023 • 14:37
Double stabbing: in King's Cross, London.
Credit: Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com
The pavement outside the Scala nightclub in London’s King’s Cross was a scene of carnage today, Saturday, April 29, as police were summoned to investigate a double stabbing, at around 5.15 am, according to The Sun.
An area has been closed off to the public from Pentonville Road to Gray’s Inn Road, which prevents access to the street outside the venue, where bloodied clothes litter the stained pavement.
A Camden Police spokesperson said, ‘We’re investigating after two men, aged in their 20s, were stabbed in or near to the Scala nightclub in Kings Cross at around 5:15 am. Neither is in a life-threatening condition.’
Last night, Scala hosted a night of DJ music featuring rap, afrobeats, hip hop and dancehall music, the club closed at around 5 am as its hundreds of partygoers emptied onto the streets.
In the 1920s the building opened as a cinema, and was re-purposed as a nightclub and events venue in 1999.
