BREAKING: British modern pentathlon Olympic gold champion Jim Fox passes away aged 81

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 18:46

British modern pentathlon Olympic gold champion Jim Fox passes away aged 81

Jim Fox, the British modern pentathlon Olympic gold champion passed away at the age of 81.

Jim Fox, the British modern pentathlon Olympic gold medal-winning athlete has passed away at the age of 81. The Wiltshire-born sportsman picked up a team gold medal at the Montreal Games in 1976.

We are deeply saddened to confirm the 1976 Modern Pentathlon Olympic Gold medallist and former Pentathlon GB Chairman, Jeremy (Jim) Robert Fox OLY MBE OBE passed away yesterday at the age of 81.

After retiring from competitive sports, Jim was appointed chairman of Pentathlon GB. A statement paying tribute in his memory was released on the Pentathlon GB Twitter account. It read: “Pentathlon GB are deeply saddened to confirm the 1976 Modern Pentathlon Olympic Gold medallist and former Pentathlon GB Chairman, Jeremy (Jim) Robert Fox OLY MBE OBE passed away yesterday (28 April 2023) at the age of 81”.

“Born in Pewsey, Wiltshire, on 19 September 1941, Jim Fox was an army sergeant in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME)”.

“Jim Fox, a fierce and established competitor, represented Great Britain at four Olympic Games. He competed in Tokyo 1964, Mexico 1968 and Munich 1972, before securing a Team Gold in Montreal 1976 alongside British teammates Danny Nightingale and Adrian Parker”.

“The 1976 Montreal Games is one that sits firmly in many people’s memories after Fox made headlines when he exposed the tampered sword of Boris Onishenko, leading to the elimination of the Soviet athlete for cheating”.

“He finished fourth in the individual event in Munich in 1972, having been dissuaded from retiring by coach Ron Bright after the 1968 Mexico City Games”.

“All I could think about was that Onishchenko had a weapon that was not properly working”, Fox later told the BBC about the fencing cheat. “And then, over a period of minutes, because he was going to put it back in his bag and because of the way he wanted to put it back in his bag, I felt there was something dramatically wrong”, he added.

As a result of a subsequent investigation, Onishchenko – who won five gold medals in total – was disqualified. “The weapon had definitely been tampered with. Someone had wired it in such a way that it would score a winning hit without making contact”, explained Carl Schwende, one of the officials at the Montreal games.

"We are saddened by the news that 1976 Modern Pentathlon Olympic Gold medallist & former @PentathlonGB Chairman, Jeremy (Jim) Robert Fox OLY MBE OBE passed away 28 April 2023 aged 81 Jim Fox retired as a Capt in the @Official_REME and opened the "Jim Fox" Gym in Lyneham in 2016″, tweeted British Army Sport.

Jim Fox retired as a Capt in the @Official_REME and opened the "Jim Fox" Gym in Lyneham in 2016.

RIP Army legend Jim Fox who died yesterday (aged 81). 1976 Modern Pentathlon Olympic Gold in Montreal. Supreme influence on the sport, faithful supporter of young generation & pleasure to be around