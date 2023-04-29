By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 21:02

BREAKING: 'Coronation St', 'Family Affairs' and 'Last Of The Summer Wine' actress passes away aged 92

Actress Barbara Young, probably best remembered for her roles in Coronation Street, Family Affairs and Last Of The Summer Wine passed away at the age of 92.

Barbara Young, the British actress who starred in a plethora of top television shows passed away last Thursday, April 27. Her death at the age of 92 was confirmed by her daughter, the singer Liza Pullman, on Instagram today, Saturday 29.

A statement from Liza read: “Just to let people know, my beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented and singular mother died on Thursday night at 10.30pm”.

“My sister Cory and I were by her hospital bed for 30 hours straight and in the end, as is so often the case, she slipped away in our absence with a beautiful nurse called Mercy ( you couldn’t write it) caring for her”.

During a glittering career, Barbara appeared in more than 60 different roles. These included playing the character of Doreen Fenwick on the ITV soap Coronation Street between 2006 and 2007.

In 2008, she made a guest appearance in an episode of the long-running BBC comedy series Last of the Summer Wine as Bobby Ball’s wife Florrie. Following the departure of Kathy Staff from the series in 2008, Young joined the regular cast as Nora Batty’s sister, Stella, and stayed in the series until 2010.

She starred in Channel 5 soap Family Affairs for 6 years between 1999 and 2005. She played the part of Sadie, a former theatre actress turned barmaid. Her character was a key figure in the soap, resulting in Barbara becoming one of the show’s longest-serving characters.

Other top shows to be graced with her acting skills included The Bill, Casualty, Hollyoaks, Doctors, Holby City, Dempsey and Makepeace, The Gentle Touch and Lovejoy.