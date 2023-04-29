BREAKING: Manhunt underway for ‘intoxicated Hispanic male’ who shot and killed five people in Cleveland Texas

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 18:03

Manhunt underway for 'intoxicated Hispanic male' who shot and killed five people in Cleveland Texas

A large-scale manhunt has been launched by police forces in the city of Cleveland, Texas, after an ‘intoxicated Hispanic male’ shot and killed five people, including an eight-year-old child.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently engaged in a large-scale manhunt in the city of Cleveland in Texas. They are searching for a suspect said to be armed with an AR-15 automatic weapon.

He has been described as an ‘intoxicated Hispanic male’ who shot and killed five people in a house at around 11:30pm last night, Friday, April 28. The property is located at 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area of Cleveland.

Posting on Facebook, Sheriff G Capers explained: “Night shift patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a harassment complaint. While en route, the communications centre received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter incident at the dispatch location”.

“Multiple deputies arrived at the residence and located multiple victims deceased in a resident and several others in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds”.

“Allegiance Mobile Health arrived and requested an air medical helicopter to fly a pediatric patient to a local trauma centre. Montgomery County SWAT arrived to assist and cleared several properties adjacent to the crime scene and determined that the shooter had fled the county”.

“At this time, there are 4 people confirmed deceased inside of the residence. It was reported that the 8-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There were 3 other patients transported to the hospital. Their status is not known at this time. There were 2 additional people inside the residence that were evaluated on scene and released”.

“The identities of the persons involved are not being released at this time pending notification of the next of kin. This is still a very fluid scene and an active investigation. The Texas Rangers are currently on the scene aiding with the investigation”.

“Judge Wells has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect and assigned a $5 million dollar bond. More information will be released as details become available. Please avoid the area, as there is still a heavy police presence”.