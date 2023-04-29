British tourist in intensive care after plunging ‘head first’ while attempting to climb up to a balcony

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 16:44
Image of the island of Hvar in Croatia.
Credit: Google maps - Claudio Joss
A 30-year-old British tourist is in a hospital’s intensive care unit on the holiday island of Hvar in Croatia after falling while attempting to climb up to a balcony. He reportedly plunged head-first to the ground from a height of around 10ft.
According to The Sun, the man fell off a wall while trying to reach up to a balcony at a rented apartment. Local reports said that prior to his accident, he had been out drinking with a group of other British holidaymakers.
After returning to his apartment block, he apparently climbed onto a wall and tried to grab the balcony above him. He subsequently lost his balance and fell.
The unidentified male is said to currently be in a life-threatening condition in the regional hospital of Split after suffering serious head injuries.
He was airlifted 15 miles from Hvar to the Adriatic port on the mainland after the medics who initially responded realised that he needed intubation.
“He wasn’t moving and he was breathing very hard, so I poured some water on him and several times pressed on the chest”, a witness told The Sun. “He was moaning in severe pain. I turned him on his side, the left side of his face and chin were bloody from the cut, and the right side of his hand was swollen”, they explained.
