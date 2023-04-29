Desperate search for five-year-old kidnapped in Valencia

By John Ensor • 29 April 2023 • 12:27

Kidnapped girl: Saray Munoz Gorreta. Credit: Police 24/Instagram

A search is currently underway for a five-year-old girl who has been kidnapped by her mother’s family in Valencia.

Saturday, April, 29, police have issued an urgent appeal on Instagram/Policia 24 for help in locating the young girl.

The missing five-year-old has been named as Saray Munoz Gorreta, 1.10m tall, with brown eyes and slim build.

The kidnapping took place in Tabernes Blanques, Valencia, when the father was on his way to drop his daughter off at school. Several vehicles approached and the mother, a French national, together with her father and two other men got out.

A fight broke out between the father and the maternal grandfather who assaulted each other. Meanwhile, the kidnappers took the child away in a vehicle.

The feud between the parents had been going on for some time. During the separation, custody was granted to the mother, but with the condition that the child could not leave Spain.

In view of the possibility that they may cross the border into France, the Spanish police units and border posts have been alerted. The girl’s father has filed a complaint.