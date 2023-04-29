Desperate search for five-year-old kidnapped in Valencia

By John Ensor • 29 April 2023 • 12:27
Kidnapped girl: Saray Munoz Gorreta.
Credit: Police 24/Instagram
Saturday, April, 29, police have issued an urgent appeal on Instagram/Policia 24 for help in locating the young girl.
The missing five-year-old has been named as Saray Munoz Gorreta, 1.10m tall, with brown eyes and slim build.
The kidnapping took place in Tabernes Blanques, Valencia, when the father was on his way to drop his daughter off at school. Several vehicles approached and the mother, a French national, together with her father and two other men got out.
A fight broke out between the father and the maternal grandfather who assaulted each other. Meanwhile, the kidnappers took the child away in a vehicle.
The feud between the parents had been going on for some time. During the separation, custody was granted to the mother, but with the condition that the child could not leave Spain.
In view of the possibility that they may cross the border into France, the Spanish police units and border posts have been alerted. The girl’s father has filed a complaint.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.