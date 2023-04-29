Dog owners in UK get ready for new legislation

By John Ensor • 29 April 2023 • 8:07

Ban on electric shock collars. Credit: Ester Pulido (Via APAA Nerja rescue blog Facebook)

New legislation in the UK will affect dog owners but which will end a practice many call ‘cruel and unnecessary.’

From February 2024 the UK will bring into force a ban on Electric shock dog collars, according to The Sun, Saturday, April 29.

The move has been praised by the charity, Dogs Trust. Dr Rachel Casey commented, ‘we welcome today’s announcement from Defra that hand-held electric shock collars are to be banned in England. It is both unnecessary and cruel to use these collars on dogs.

‘Research has shown that electric shock collars negatively impact dog welfare and instead of improving behaviour, risk causing further behaviour problems. Worse still, they can be a mechanism for abuse if used in anger.’

The collars are activated by a radio-controlled device which can be used from a distance of about two miles, and are capable of giving painful electrical shocks for up to 11 seconds at a time.

Figures indicate that one in 20 British dog owners have used the controversial collars on their dogs, which are cited as a training device.

Mark Beazley CEO of Charity The Club Kennel said, ‘The legislation banning electric shock collars in England, which comes into force next year, is a historic moment for animal welfare and will put an end to the misery and suffering of countless dogs who are still subject to these cruel and unnecessary devices.

‘There is simply no excuse for using these devices, which cause physical and psychological harm, especially given the vast array of positive training methods available.’

The decision has not met with everyone’s approval, The National Sheep Association advised that a ban on the training device would be ‘utterly irresponsible’ and cautioned that an ‘animal welfare disaster’ could be on the cards.

This comes amid reports across England of an increasing number of ‘distressing and harrowing’ dog attacks from more than 200 sheep farmers.