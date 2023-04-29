Dog owners in UK get ready for new legislation

By John Ensor • 29 April 2023 • 8:07
Ban on electric shock collars.
Credit: Ester Pulido (Via APAA Nerja rescue blog Facebook)
From February 2024 the UK will bring into force a ban on Electric shock dog collars, according to The Sun, Saturday, April 29.
The move has been praised by the charity, Dogs Trust. Dr Rachel Casey commented, ‘we welcome today’s announcement from Defra that hand-held electric shock collars are to be banned in England. It is both unnecessary and cruel to use these collars on dogs.
‘Research has shown that electric shock collars negatively impact dog welfare and instead of improving behaviour, risk causing further behaviour problems. Worse still, they can be a mechanism for abuse if used in anger.’
The collars are activated by a radio-controlled device which can be used from a distance of about two miles, and are capable of giving painful electrical shocks for up to 11 seconds at a time.
Figures indicate that one in 20 British dog owners have used the controversial collars on their dogs, which are cited as a training device.
Mark Beazley CEO of Charity The Club Kennel said, ‘The legislation banning electric shock collars in England, which comes into force next year, is a historic moment for animal welfare and will put an end to the misery and suffering of countless dogs who are still subject to these cruel and unnecessary devices.
‘There is simply no excuse for using these devices, which cause physical and psychological harm, especially given the vast array of positive training methods available.’
The decision has not met with everyone’s approval, The National Sheep Association advised that a ban on the training device would be ‘utterly irresponsible’ and cautioned that an ‘animal welfare disaster’ could be on the cards.
This comes amid reports across England of an increasing number of ‘distressing and harrowing’ dog attacks from more than 200 sheep farmers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.