Forest fire declared in the Alicante municipality of Teulada on the Costa Blanca

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 21:38

Image of the forest fire in Teulada, Alicante. Credit: Twitter@BomberosDipuALC

Ground and air resources are tackling a forest fire that broke out near the town of Teulada in Alicante province.

A forest fire was declared this evening, Saturday, April 29, in Cala Llebeig, in the Alicante municipality of Teulada on the Costa Blanca. Firefighters were deployed to the location where nearby homes were evacuated by the Guardia Civil as a precaution.

Around 110 people have reportedly been evacuated so far from 30 homes in the Cumbres del Sol urbanisation. Level 1 of the Forest Fire Special Plan (PEIF) has been initiated due to the close proximity of the flames to properties.

In a tweet, Alicante Fire Brigade wrote: “A lot of work #IFTeulada this afternoon, we are coordinating air and ground resources from parks in Dénia, Benissa and Benidorm plus 2 UBF. It has been declared a PEIF situation 1 and thanks to @guardiacivil evacuations were carried out, and to the rest of the emergency agencies #CPBA”.

Mucho trabajo #IFTeulada de esta tarde, estamos coordinando medios aéreos y los terrestres de parques de Dénia, Benissa y Benidorm más 2 UBF. Ha sido declarado situación 1 del PEIF y gracias a @guardiacivil se realizaron evacuaciones, y al resto de agencias de emergencias#CPBA pic.twitter.com/6SNzMrbW1Z — Consorcio Provincial Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) April 29, 2023

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat and the Provincial Consortium of Alicante Firefighters, they were made aware of the fire just before 6pm. The fire is burning in a mountainous area close to housing estates.

Both air and land resources have been deployed to tackle the blaze. Specifically, a command and leadership unit was dispatched. They were joined by two heavy forestry pumps, a heavy rural pump, a light mother pump, a sergeant, two corporals and 11 firefighters from the Dénia and Benissa fire stations.

Two units of specialised forest firefighters were quickly added to the resources tackling the fire. An aeroplane and a helicopter capable of dumping water on the affected area were put into operation.

According to sources from the Alicante Guardia Civil, when the fire broke out, the flames were already only 100 metres from properties, many of them luxurious, and scattered among the pine forests.

Strong winds are hot helping the extinguishing task. Reents of Javea, Calpe and Moraira face the prospect of also being evacuated from their homes by the Guardia Civil due to the proximity of smoke and flames, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

Some of the residents chose to move in with relatives to spend the night and others remained in more remote areas to wait for the evolution of the fire according to the same sources.