Making of Meme Coins: Love hate Inu, Apecoin, & Dogetti rank as Top Meme Coins to invest in bull run

By Guest Writer • 29 April 2023 • 11:30

Money is fictional.

Although the statement may sound like overkill, the rise of meme coins and their exponential returns demonstrate that money can be easily created and is largely influenced by human behaviour.

The emergence of cryptocurrencies has brought the previously unfamiliar world of finance into the mainstream. Meme coins have completely revolutionised the cryptocurrency market, starting as a humorous idea among a small group of enthusiasts on Reddit and quickly expanding into virtually every facet of the industry.

Meme coins are driven by three core factors – community, marketing, and hype. And if we account for these factors and the impending bull run, there are three coins that should be in your wallet today. Love Hate Inu (LHINU), Apecoin (APE), and Dogetti (DETI).

Love Hate Inu: The Future of Voting

Love Hate Inu (LHINU) is a new meme coin that has quickly gained a massive following since its launch. The central theme of the coin is community, and its developers have designed it so that investors can have a fun way of voicing their opinion on important topics while profiting from holding the coin.

Users need to stake LHINU tokens to exercise voting power, and the more tokens they hold, the higher the voting power. Meaning, users will be rewarded for actively using the website, and the vote-to-earn concept is what makes Love Hate Inu stand out.

So why invest in LHINU?

Within a few months, the coin has already raised over $6.8 million through its token presale. The LHINU token price is set to increase from $0.000135 to $0.00145, making it a great investment opportunity for those who get in early.

Apecoin: Empowering decentralised community building

Web 3 will soon be a reality, and Apecoin is at the forefront of it.

Apecoin (APE) is an ERC-20 token used within the APE ecosystem as a governance and utility token. It is made to support the development of storytelling, digital and live events, games, art, and just about anything Web3.

Apecoin’s credibility arises from the famous non-fungible token (NFT) project known as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). It is a fantastic investment opportunity for those who believe in the power of decentralised communities and want to be part of a movement that empowers artists, gamers, and storytellers to create and share their work.

The upcoming projects and developments of Apecoin, such as its integration into popular crypto games and play-to-earn games, make it a cryptocurrency to watch out for in the coming years.

Dogetti: The ultimate community-driven Crypto

Dogetti (DETI) is a mafia-themed Ethereum-based meme coin that has been making rounds in the world of social media in the past couple of weeks. Compared to other meme coins, Dogetti places a major emphasis on community and utility and plans to leverage this in its ascendance as the top dog in the meme world.

Dogetti DAO – the community’s most ambitious project, enables the family to vote and submit recommendations, in the project’s direction. Users now have exclusive ownership of the coin, which is something they cannot find in many other cryptocurrency initiatives. The Dogetti reflection protocol, which redistributes 2% of the 6% transaction, back to the investor’s wallet, is another crucial component that is making the coin criminally famous.

Moreover, each community member will have access to their own digital companion after the Dogetti (DETI) team releases a collection of NFTs. Users will be able to trade, sell, and buy these NFTs on the NFT marketplace since they will have value. They will also provide unique access to Dogetti’s (DETI) events and materials.

Each component of Dogetti’s ecosystem is intended to foster growth for both the token and the community. Dogetti is currently in stage 2 of the presale; however, the community has accepted the Dogetti mob’s request and is launching on June 20th. Get your hands on DETI now, before the end, and enjoy a stable passive income.

Interested in joining the Dogetti Family? Learn more through the links below.

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido