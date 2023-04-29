Man in Texas shoots to death parking attendant before returning to restaurant

By John Ensor • 29 April 2023 • 9:14

Fake attendant shot by diner. Credit: PopTika Shutterstock.com

A man out on a date shot a scammer who pretended to be a parking attendant before returning to his table.

29-year-old Erick Aguirre fatally shot Elliot Nix, 46, who was posing as a parking attendant, outside a burger restaurant in Houston, Texas, writes Metro, Saturday, April 29.

After paying a parking attendant $40, Aguirre went into the Rodeo Goat restaurant in Houston, only to discover that he’d been the victim of a scam, whereupon he went back to the car park and shot the fake attendant

A court heard that told his date that he just gave the scammer a fright and that ‘everything was fine.’

Reports say that Aguirre and his date were ready to sit down for their meal when he seemed agitated, before they both left.

Following the incident, Aguirre’s date contacted police two days later, who by this time had issued photographs of the couple and were actively looking for them.

Rick DeToto, a lawyer acting on behalf of the woman said, ‘She wanted to do the right thing. She wanted to make sure that she came forward and told the police what she knew.’

As the couple parked their cars close to the restaurant Nix approached them and said it would cost $20 each. Aguirre paid for himself and his date, later he learned from restaurant staff that Nix was not an official parking lot worker.

An eyewitness then saw Aguirre going back to his car, retrieving a gun and chasing after Nix. Although out of sight the witness said they heard a gunshot just before 8 pm.

Aguirre was then spotted ‘nonchalantly walking back to his car with the gun in his hand’, putting the gun back in his car before heading back to the restaurant.

Nix was later taken to hospital, where he died of his wounds.