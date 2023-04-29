More grief for Putin as Ukraine drone devastates Russian fuel depot in Crimea

By John Ensor • 29 April 2023 • 10:32
Huge explosion at Russian held fuel depot.
Credit: warinukrainepage@gmail.com/Facebook
Ukraine launched two attacks in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, April 29, according to The Sun, when a major fuel depot in the annexed Crimean city of Sevastopol was blown up.
Unbelievable images of the scene show utter devastation as the depot is engulfed in flames and smoke. Clouds of smoke are visible for miles around the Cossack Bay area.
Sevastopol is the largest city in Crimea and is of huge importance to Putin due to its strategic position on the Black Sea. This latest strike by Ukraine appears to be aimed at weakening Russian naval firepower based there.
The attacks in the early hours of this morning have reportedly destroyed a total of seven fuel tanks between 4:20 am and 4:21 am local time.
Sevastopol emergency services, under Russian control, summoned 18 firefighting teams to attend the conflagration. Officials confirmed that an area of nearly 11,000 square feet was on fire.
A local explained, ‘there were two explosions. One muffled somewhere far away and the second directly from Cossack Bay.’
The added, ‘Of course, after that the fire started immediately. Everyone was asleep but the explosions woke them up. The fire brigade arrived after about 15 minutes.’
Recently, Ukraine have been seen to engage in much more audacious attacks on their Russian aggressors with drone attacks near Moscow, this latest attack has once again highlighted the fragility of Putin’s air defences.
Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Putin-appointed governor of Sevastopol, attended the scene of the incident and commented, ‘The situation is under the control of our firefighters and all operational services. There are 18 fire brigades at the site, 60 firefighters are valiantly fighting the fire.’
Due to the nature of the blaze, it falls into the most difficult category for firefighters to tackle.
Razvozhaev, concluded, ‘Since the volume of fuel is large, it will take time to localise the fire. Nothing threatens civilian objects.’
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
