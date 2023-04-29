One in the eye for Harry as Prince William stars in his own documentary

By John Ensor • 29 April 2023 • 11:21

An intimate portrait of royals. Credit: Instagram, princewilliam_kate

A new documentary is due to be screened as it follows the day-to-day life of Prince William.

The ITV series which focuses on Prince William and his work around the UK will be in stark contrast to the much-criticised Prince Harry documentary, which gained notoriety for his and his wife’s axe-grinding rhetoric.

Labelled as a fly-on-the-wall documentary the heir to the throne will be joined by a camera crew as he promotes his homelessness initiative around the country, writes The Sun, Saturday, April 29.

Insiders say it will give viewers the most honest and intimate depiction of the future king and his family.

‘This is pretty extraordinary; it’s never been done before,’ said a TV spokesperson. ‘Generally, access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that.

‘He’s keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother’s heart, and to connect with the public on a new level.

‘He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people.’

The new series will give a positive slant on the work done by Britain’s royals after the negativity that William’s brother Harry generated.

The spokesperson added, ‘TV is a great way to do that, but this is a dramatic contrast to what Harry has been doing.

‘William has invited cameras to follow him as he fulfils his duties, giving a proper insight into himself and his work as Prince of Wales, this isn’t anything like his brother’s TV appearances.’

Bosses at ITV are optimistic that the series will be a hit with viewers after its first run this summer and hope that it will lead to further projects.

Prince William and wife Kate were in Aberfan, South Wales, yesterday to pay their respects to the 1966 disaster in which 116 children and 28 adults were killed by a coal-tip landslide which struck the school.