Shiba Inu, Dogecoin & Big Eyes Coin shine in the wake of Binance’s New Liquidity Pools

By Guest Writer • 29 April 2023 • 12:00

Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) presale will end June 3, 2023; meaning that time is running out faster than ever. Join the CatCrew’s presale and get the best value on your investment on Big Eyes Coin’s launch while also standing a chance to win big!

BIG is now creating 100 winners for $200K worth of $BIG tokens prize pool until April 30, 2023! Buy $BIG and apply the 300% bonus code END300 to enter the draw with a minimum purchase limit of $200 and simply win.

The crypto space is constantly evolving, with new coins and tokens being introduced regularly. With the emergence of innovative meme coins like Big Eyes Coin, it is clear that the crypto space is moving towards more diverse and creative forms of digital currency.

Instead of being limited to memes, they are also being developed to have real-world applications and solve real-world problems. The success of memecoins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin has also paved the way for more investors to get involved in the crypto space.

In response to the growing demand for Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, recently announced the addition of seven new liquidity pools, further fuelling the growth of memecoins and their potential utility.

Binance’s new liquidity pools

Binance’s new liquidity pools allow users to earn incentives by providing liquidity or swapping one token for another via the Binance Liquid Swap. The move by Binance is geared towards expanding the reach of cryptocurrencies to more communities. Binance’s liquidity pools also provide an opportunity for small projects to increase their visibility, grow their user base, and increase liquidity.

The emergence of Binance’s new liquidity pools marks a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency industry, expanding the reach of cryptocurrencies to more crypto communities. However, the success of these liquidity pools largely depends on the popularity and utility of the projects listed on them.

Big Eyes Coin – A one of a kind Meme Coin

One meme coin that is set to benefit from Binance’s liquidity pools is Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which is positioning itself as a new and innovative meme coin with utility beyond just being a meme.

BIG is a community-driven project that is focused on creating a decentralised ecosystem for artists, creators, and collectors. The coin’s developers aim to make BIG the go-to currency for buying, selling, and trading art and other collectibles.

Although it will operate as a meme coin; unlike meme coins, Big Eyes Coin has a real-world utility, as it is an NFT-based marketplace that connects creators, collectors, and investors. Big Eyes Coin provides a platform for creators to showcase their work and connect with potential investors, while collectors can purchase and trade unique digital assets securely. With Big Eyes Coin, investors can also earn passive income by holding the BEC token.

Big Eyes Coin presents a unique investment opportunity for meme coin lovers and investors and with Big Eyes Coin’s presale ending soon, investors can take advantage of the opportunity to get the best value on their investment.

As more cryptocurrencies are embraced worldwide, Big Eyes Coin can get the most out of this emerging development by offering a unique value proposition that sets it apart from other meme coins.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido