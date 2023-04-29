Six teenagers hospitalised after a car crashes into a bench in the Guadalajara municipality of Azuqueca de Henares

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 0:15

Image of ICU ambulance in Castilla-La Mancha. Credit: 112 Castilla-La Mancha

Six teenagers were hospitalised in the Guadalajara municipality of Azuqueca de Henares after a car crashed into a bench they were sitting on.

Six teenagers were injured this Friday evening, April 28, when a car collided with the bench they were sitting on. The incident occurred in the Guadalajara municipality of Azuqueca de Henares.

Some of those involved in the accident even ended up underneath the vehicle. Five of them, aged between 13 and 14 were immediately transferred to the Guadalajara General Hospital.

As reported by the 112 emergency services of Castilla-La Mancha, the accident took place at 7:43pm on Calle Carmen Conde de Azuqueca. Local Police patrols were deployed to the location.

⚠️ Seis menores, de entre 13 y 14 años de edad, han sido atropellados por un coche mientras estaban sentados en un banco en Azuqueca de Henares, #Guadalajara. Cinco de ellos han tenido que ser trasladados al hospital. #112clm Más información: https://t.co/RhEKQ1DcV1 — 112 Castilla-La Mancha (@112clm) April 28, 2023

Two 14-year-olds were rushed in emergency ICU ambulances to the Guadalajara medical facility. Another 13-year-old was taken in a basic life support ambulance. The remaining two injured teens were transferred in a conventional ambulance, as reported by 20minutos.es.

There was no information regarding the condition of the person who was driving the vehicle involved in the accident. No update has been given yet either regarding the health of the six teenagers.