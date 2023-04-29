‘Soccer Saturday’ icon Jeff Stelling to quit Sky Sports after almost three decades with the channel

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 17:28
Broadcasting icon Jeff Stelling has announced his intention to leave Sky Sports when the current football season comes to an end on May 28. The 68-year-old has been at the helm of ‘Soccer Saturday’ for the best part of three decades.
When he joined in 1994 the show was originally called ‘Sports Saturday’. Speaking with Sky Sports News this Saturday, April 29, he said: ‘I’ve been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team’.
He continued: “It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over-the-top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It’s been a lot of fun – for me at least!’.
This is the presenter’s second time of announcing his departure. He initially decided to quit at the end of last season before returning for another spell fronting the popular weekly football show. No replacement has been named yet by Sky Sports.
‘It is groundhog day, it is that time of the year, every year, where I announce I am leaving Sky Sports and Gillette Soccer Saturday. But this time it is true’, Stelling concluded.
Jeff was unhappy with a decision made by Sky back in August 2020 when his co-presenters were fired. Former footballers Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas, and Phil Thompson were removed by the broadcaster as part of a revamp. He described the move as: ‘one of my saddest days ever at Sky Sports’.
He lost another pal at the end of last season when the ever-popular Chris Kamara quit as a pundit on the show. The former football star revealed that he had been diagnosed with a speech apraxia disorder.
In a statement at the time, Chris said: ‘My long career at Sky Sports has never felt like work. I’ve spent 24 terrific years at Sky, and leave with the best of memories’.
