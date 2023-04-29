The Ashes of Apecoin as Shiba Inu continues to burn – but could Dogetti go nuclear?

By Guest Writer • 29 April 2023 • 12:30

The astronomical rises and catastrophic crashes of the crypto market are part of the excitement of investing in cryptocurrency. Many projects have been launched and brought astonishing profits for early investors, and the potential for meme coins to see these massive gains is much more frequent than that of a traditional currency. Apecoin (APE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two meme coins that have seen face-melting growth, and enthusiasts are speculating that Dogetti (DETI) will be the next.

Apecoin: A flash in the pan

Apecoin (APE) is a decentralised cryptocurrency that saw astonishing growth after the launch of its NFT collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club. Many celebrity investors jumped on the APE-Train and subsequently drove the price sky high, meaning that some of the lucky investors made incredible profits. After this, however, APE crashed again, and since that it has remained in a bearish state, waiting to see if it will have another shot at reaching the moon. Many analysts believe that APE has had its time, and will remain bearish, so suggest that it may be time to move to greener pastures.

Shiba Inu: Refusing to be Extinguished

Shiba Inu (SHIB), however, has seen multiple rises during its time on the crypto market, and many believe that it is a much more legitimate investment than Apecoin (APE) which has the possibility for long-term growth. SHIB was created as a rival to Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, and has rivalled it indeed – showing impressive growth in its own right, and by operating on a more environmentally sustainable Proof of Stake mechanism than DOGE’s Proof of Work, has gained a large and committed following who are dedicated to making SHIB succeed. While DOGE may have created a platform for meme coins on the crypto market, SHIB have solidified it and made the possibility of meme coins to be taken seriously on the world stage a very real possibility.

Dogetti: Spreading like wildfire

Dogetti (DETI) is a new cryptocurrency that is still in its presale stage, which is due to end on the 20th of June. DETI has been gaining attention as its presale nears its end, and many enthusiasts believe that it could be the next meme coin to skyrocket in price upon launch, bringing a massive return on investment for those early adopters who joined the Dogetti Family during the presale. DETI operates on a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, similar to Shiba Inu’s (SHIB), so DETI draws even more attention as being a currency that is a part of this new generation of coins.

While Apecoin (APE) ultimately seems to have proven itself an unsustainable investment, DETI are dedicated to the long-term stability of the coin, by distributing 2% of every transaction to liquidity and burn wallets. As well as this, DETI are focused on the support of their community, redistributing 2% of every transaction amongst token holders and using a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation, wherein members of the community make decisions about the future of the coin.

As memes in popular culture, the fear with meme coins is that they will become viral one day, and disappear the next. While it seems that Apecoin (APE) fell victim to this, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has proven that this need not be the case for all meme coins, and Dogetti (DETI) shows a similar promise of unfathomable rewards.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido