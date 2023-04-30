3 best up-and-coming Cryptos: Aave (AAVE), Fantom (FTM) and Collateral Network (COLT) set to shine in 2023

By Guest Writer • 30 April 2023 • 11:15

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, up-and-coming coins like Aave (AAVE), Fantom (FTM) and Collateral Network (COLT) are poised to make significant strides in 2023.

Aave (AAVE) and Fantom (FTM) have recently experienced impressive rallies, while Collateral Network (COLT), an innovative decentralised crowd-lending platform that utilizes physical assets as collateral for loans, is gaining traction during its second presale phase at $0.014.

Experts predict a 35x growth for Collateral Network (COLT) upon its listing on major exchanges, highlighting the potential of these emerging cryptocurrencies.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE), an emerging cryptocurrency, has risen significantly, rising 7.14% in the last week and 4.63% today. This strong performance makes Aave (AAVE) a tempting choice for those looking for future growth.

The current Aave (AAVE) growth plan, which includes BNB Chain integration for Aave (AAVE) v3, adds to its allure. Yet, it is vital to remember that BTC’s oscillations around $28k may impact the price behaviour of Aave (AAVE) in the following week.

Despite these possible problems, the holding period of Aave (AAVE) has steadily increased in recent days, indicating a widespread collection of Aave (AAVE). This pattern suggests that a strong rally is imminent, sending Aave (AAVE) even higher. Aave (AAVE) is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend, with a current market value of $5.99 billion and a 24-hour volume of $198.49 million.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM), a new cryptocurrency, has lately undergone a big surge, with its value increasing by 9.02% in the last week. Fantom (FTM), now selling at $0.492, has grown by 46.32% in the last month. Because of this success, Fantom (FTM) is an appealing choice for investors looking for possible returns in the cryptocurrency market.

Fantom (FTM) achieved over 50 million unique addresses on the network, representing a tremendous year-on-year increase of over 1700%. Fantom (FTM) has seen a decrease in daily active users over the previous 30 days, which concerns investors.

A similar pattern was seen in the Fantom (FTM) network’s successful transactions, which fell within the same period. Fantom (FTM), which has a market capitalisation of $1.38 billion, is well-positioned.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is a revolutionary decentralised crowd-lending network allowing anyone to borrow money using their personal assets as collateral. By converting these assets into minted NFTs, Collateral Network (COLT) completely disrupts the traditional lending industry.

To secure a loan on Collateral Network (COLT), borrowers may put up physical items such as paintings, wine collections and classic automobiles. This cross-chain network’s hybrid infrastructure paradigm makes the introduction of conventional loans to the Web3 era possible.

These NFTs are subdivided into smaller parts via fractionalisation. This is made possible by Collateral Network (COLT), which opens up previously inaccessible lending opportunities to a wider range of lenders to provide small sums of money to loans required by borrowers as well as earning a weekly passive income with a fixed interest rate themselves.

The cutting-edge technology of Collateral Network (COLT) performs the value of actual assets while the marketplace on the platform determines the best interest rates on loans. COLT token holders enjoy bonuses like staking, discounts, governance rights and more, as well as access to exclusive investor groups.

The second round of presale for Collateral Network (COLT) has begun, and the token can now be purchased for $0.014, up over 40% from its initial price of $0.01. Given the current climate of the cryptocurrency market, now is an ideal moment to seize the day ahead of the forecasted 35x returns for COLT.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido