By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 8:21
Armed thieves on motorcycles rob Bulgari jewellery store
Image: Alexandros-Michailidis Shutterstock.com
A flagship Bulgari jewellery store in Paris has been robbed, according to a statement by the police and prosecutors.
Local reports cited by Le Monde state that the incident happened in central Paris during broad daylight on Saturday, April 29, as the three suspects arrived on two motorcycles and entered the store in the popular tourist district.
Sources said that the scale of the damage and the loot they stole is still being assessed.
Meanwhile, video footage from the incident shows two large black motorbikes parked on the pavement in front of the jewelry shop.
Police said that the incident happened at 1.45 pm, local time, as the video shows an armed man wearing a black helmet and black clothes standing guard.
Shortly after, three men can then be seen fleeing the scene on two motorbikes.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation into armed robbery has been started.
The same Bulgari store was also targeted during an armed robbery in September 2021, when an estimated €10 million worth of items were stolen.
Police eventually wounded one of the thieves, who was arrested during the 2021 heist and later charged and imprisoned.
