By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 12:33

BREAKING: At least 11 dead, including children after MAJOR gas leak in a factory

Officials in India said several people have died, including children, after they fell unconscious due to a gas leak at a factory in the state of Punjab.

A gas leak at a factory in India has resulted in the death of at least 11 people, who reportedly died after they fell unconscious on Sunday, April 30.

According to the police, cited by NDTV, the incident happened at a factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana, located in the state of Punjab.

Police said that two boys, ages 10 and 13 are among the victims of the tragedy, which also includes five women and six men.

“Definitely, it is a gas leak case, said a statement by Swati Tiwana, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ludhiana, adding, “The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation”.

She stated that “The nature and sources of the gas are not known yet, and the NDRF team will investigate it”.

Tiwari also said that the “immediate priority is to evacuate the area, which is densely populated”.

After the incident was reported, rescue teams, paramedics, fire brigade teams, and 50 members of the NDRF were rushed to the scene.

Officials said that the affected area has also been cordoned off.

The death of the victims in the incident was confirmed by Surabhi Malik, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, who said “In all likelihood, there is some gas contamination which has happened”.

Malik also said that “It is quite likely that maybe some chemical reacted with methane in manholes”.

“All of this is being verified. NDRF is retrieving samples”, concluded Malik.