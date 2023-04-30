BREAKING: HUGE explosions reported in Dnipropetrovsk city of Pavlohrad in eastern Ukraine

By Chris King • 30 April 2023 • 22:31

Image of explosions in Pavlohrad,Dnipropetrovsk. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Rogov

There are reports of huge explosions in the city of Pavlohrad in the eastern Ukraine region of Dnipropetrovsk.

There have been reports this evening, Sunday, April 30, of a large attack by Russian forces on the city of Pavlohrad in the eastern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk.

According to unconfirmed reports, at least six Russian TU-95 bombers took off from an airfield in Murmansk, while more planes were also allegedly launched from the Engels airbase.

Video footage posted on numerous telegram channels shows large explosions occurring. Their locations have not been verified but are believed to have been the Pavlograd-1 and Pavlograd-2 train stations. The Ukrainian military is reportedly known to have been storing equipment and ammunition in these two facilities.



Vladimir Rogov, head of the ‘We Are Together’ movement, posted on his channel: “Local residents report to me that there are massive raids in Pavlograd on rail infrastructure and warehouses with BK and GSF, which the AFU fighters have accumulated for a counter-offensive”. He accompanied the message with an image of a large explosion.



In a subsequent message, he added: “Counted 17 Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers already in the air. Their combined salvo is at least 100 cruise missiles. But everyone knows that Russia ran out of missiles a long time ago and has nothing to shoot with. Podolyak and Arestovich will not lie!”.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.