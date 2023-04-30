By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 10:28

BREAKING: Two dead in Spain after MAJOR head-on collision between cars

Police in Spain said two people have died after a head-on collision in Granyanella, Lleida.

Two people have died after they were involved in a major car accident in Spain on Sunday, April 30.

According to official reports, cited by CCMA, the accident happened on the A-2, near Granyanella, in La Segarra, Lleida, when two cars smashed into each other in a head-on collision.

Police said a 50-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl, who were driving the two cars, died in the accident which took place at about 3.46 am.

Officials said the accident happened between kilometre 516.3 and 515.8 of the A-2.

Investigations into the accident have now been started by the Mossos d’Esquadra to find out the reasons that led to the accident.

ACCIDENT. Calçada tallada (Retenció): A-2 | GRANYANELLA | Sentit Oest cap a LLEIDA | Punt km. 516.3-515.8 | 03:46 — Trànsit (@transit) April 30, 2023

As per official statistics in Cataluña, the death of these two victims increases the total number of road accident-related fatalities in the region to 51 in 2023.