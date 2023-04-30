By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 13:48
BREAKING: Two killed in Spain after ultralight aircraft crashes in Moià, Barcelona
Image: Dimitrije-Ostojic Shutterstock.com
Two people have been killed after their ultralight aircraft crashed in Moià, Barcelona, on Sunday, April 30.
According to Telecinco, the incident took place after aircraft crashed in the woods, near the Moià airfield.
Officials said that the accident was reported at 10.44 am and the police along with firefighters and paramedics were sent to the scene, with a rescue helicopter.
Both the victims were reported dead on the scene as investigations into the cause of the crash are now being conducted by the officers from the Air Safety Technical Unit (UTSA) of the Mossos d’Esquadra.
After the accident, Catalan Bombers posted a tweet that said, “Ultralight accident in Moià”.
It added, “Witness gave an emergency warning at 10:44 a.m. of a falling device in a wooded area near the aerodrome”.
“We activated #GRAE heliport and 4 ground units #bomberscat along with @mossos and @semgencat”, the statement concluded.
They later tweeted, “The two people traveling in the ultralight, whose identity has not yet been determined, have died”, adding, “The Air Safety Technical Unit @mossos has opened an investigation to investigate the causes of the accident.”
Les dues persones que viatjaven en l'ultralleuger, la identitat de les quals encara no està determinada, han mort.
La Unitat Tècnica de Seguretat Aèria @mossos ha obert una investigació per investigar les causes de l'accident.#Bomberscat hem extingit l'incendi vegetació bosc
— Bombers (@bomberscat) April 30, 2023
