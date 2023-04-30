British man dies in suspected drowning incident at a beach in Calella de Palafrugell on the Costa Brava

By Chris King • 30 April 2023 • 17:04

Image of the Costa Brava resort of Calella-de-Palafrugell. Credit: Google maps - juan pedro martinez robles

The 62-year-old British man went for a swim at Sant Roc Cove in the Costa Brava town of Calella de Palafrugell and his lifeless body was found after a search.

A 62-year-old British man died yesterday afternoon, Saturday, April 29, at a beach in the north-east province of Girona on the Costa Brava in Spain. The incident occurred at around 1pm in the idyllic holiday resort of Calella de Palafrugell, according to thesun.co.uk.

The man is believed to have gone for a swim at Sant Roc Cove and when he didn’t return, a woman alerted the emergency services. Police and medical teams were deployed to the beach location surrounded by rocks and cliffs with old fisherman’s cottages perched on top.

His body was eventually found by the emergency services. A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

However, police sources revealed that early indications suggested that it was an accident and he tragically drowned. A local judge has reportedly taken charge of the investigation, which is already underway.

It has not been verified whether the woman who initially raised the alarm was the man’s wife or just a person visiting the beach. Neither has it been revealed if the deceased was on holiday or was a British resident of the area.