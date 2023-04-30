Dogetti 101: Why is Crypto’s New Meme Coin the Best Presale of 2023?

By Guest Writer • 30 April 2023 • 10:00

The Cryptocurrency world has evolved greatly since Bitcoin’s launch in 2012. One of the most advantageous aspects of this market’s vast array of options is that various cryptocurrencies offer different functions, catering to a broad range of investors’ needs and interests. In this article, we are going to cover three cryptos that all have their own unique features and benefits.

Join the family before the 20th of June!

Dogetti (DETI) has quickly become one of cryptos biggest presale successes of 2023. However, with numerous new tokens vying for the top spot in the meme coin market, what sets Dogetti apart? The answer lies in its understanding of the essence of meme coins’ popularity. While humor and cuteness are important, it’s the sense of community that underpins their success. In effect, DETI have leaned into this by branding the token as the ultimate crypto community, or as they would call it “The Family”. The team have delivered this message perfectly in a meme style fashion through an animation of mafia dogs wearing fedoras and smoking cigars.

So far, the token has made over $941,223 in presale investments! In recent news, the team have decided to push DETI’s launch date to the 20th of June! That leaves almost two months to for investors to stock up on DETI tokens while they are still dirt cheap!

Polygon collaborates with Google Cloud!

Polygon (MATIC) is among the most important cryptos in terms of utility, not to mention one of the best things that ever happened to the Ethereum blockchain. MATIC was designed to perform as a well-structred and straightforward platform used to optimise ETH’s scaling and infrastructure development. This system has turned the Ethereum blockchain into a full fledged multi-chain system or as some would call it, an “internet of blockchains”. However, MATIC aims to resolve scalability problems on other blockchains too! Currently, the token is backed by Binance and Coinbase.

Polygon is known for its partnerships with high-profile firms such as their collaboration with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software company, Salesforce. Recently, not long after Google stated that it’s referring to early-stage Web3 projects as “seed,” Polygon announced their plans to collaborate with Google Cloud to aid Web3 startups in obtaining up to $3 million in investments from Polygon Ventures Ecosystem Fund. This will include benefits like Priority Reviews and all other Polygon Venture perks.

Toncoin: The Open Network

Toncoin (TON) is a layer-1 blockchain which was initially developed in 2018 by Telegram. After Telegram abandoned the project, it was taken over by the TON Foundation, and renamed from “Telegram Open Network” to “The Open Network”. The coin was created to work as a simple application where users can trade and store their funds. TON opted to use the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, known for its cost effective and easy scalability. Similar to Dogetti and Polygon’s approach, TON gained its popularity though providing customers with an efficient and secure service that require minimal third-party involvement.

While Dogetti, Polygon, and Toncoin are all excellent investment options, they all have their own set of functions that will likely appeal to a range of different needs. Dogetti is probably the best coin out there for meme coin enthusiasts who are interested in NFT’s while TON and MATIC are laser focused on providing the market with efficiency.

Interested in joining the Dogetti Family? Learn more through the links below.

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido