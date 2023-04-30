Find out which supermarket chains are open on the holiday this Monday, May 1, in Spain

By Chris King • 30 April 2023 • 16:16
Image of a supermarket shopping trolley with products.
Credit: Davizro Photography/Shutterstock.com
Spain celebrates Labour Day on Monday, May 1, which is a holiday for most people in the country. Despite this, some of the big supermarket chains will still open their doors to the public, according to lainformacion.com.
Mercadona outlets will not open this Monday 1. The company’s employees can enjoy a long weekend as they also have today off, Sunday, April 30. Stores located in the Community of Madrid will also be closed on Tuesday, May 2.
The French supermarket chain has different brands such as Carrefour Market or Express. It has not made a general decision about Labour Day.
As a result, the opening of its stores throughout the country depends on the decision of each individual autonomous community. Carrefour recommends customers check its website to find out if their nearest store is closed this Monday 1.
Alcampo supermarkets usually have regular hours for Sundays and holidays from 9am to 10pm. However, the company has a list of days on which it closes its doors annually, such as January 1 and 6 and December 25. Monday, May 1 is another of those dates.
Lidl, like Carreour, is another of the companies that do not keep the same hours in all its stores. The company again recommends customers check the website before trying to visit any of its supermarkets. Check the Lidl website.
Dia has special hours for Sundays and holidays when it is only open in the morning from 10am to 2:30pm. Despite this, there could be some of their stores that do not open their doors this Monday. You can click here to check if your nearest Dia store is open tomorrow.
