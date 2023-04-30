By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 9:54
Five-month-old baby rushed to hospital after being mauled by dog in UK
A baby has been rushed to the hospital in the UK after being attacked by a dog.
According to LBC on Sunday, April 30, the incident happened in Caerphilly, Wales, as officers were called to an address in Penyrheol, following reports of a dog attack on a baby.
A statement by Gwent Police said, “Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, a five-month-old baby was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
They also said that the dog has been seized by the police and no other animals were involved in the attack.
“Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses”, said Chief Inspector Laura Bartley.
Bartley added, “It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed”.
She also urged the public to contact the authorities if anyone has “concerns or information” related to the incident.
This attack comes after the area of Caerphilly recently witnessed two fatal dog attacks.
An elderly woman named Shirley Patrick died a few weeks after being attacked by a dog inside her house.
The second victim of a dog attack was a 10-year-old boy named Jack Lis. He was killed in November 2022 after being reportedly mauled by an American pitbull-style dog.
