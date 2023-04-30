Former EastEnders actress Danniella Westbrook rushed to hospital days after undergoing facial surgery

By Chris King • 30 April 2023 • 19:59

Image of actress Danniella Westbrook. Credit: Anything Goes With James English/Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

Just a few days after undergoing facial surgery in Turkey, the former EastEnders actress Danniella Westbrook has been readmitted to a hospital.

‘Only I could land back in Portugal after surgery only to end up in hospital. The pain I’ve experienced is unreal, the most frightening few days. Need it like a hole in the head, literally’, she posted on her Instagram Stories today, Sunday, April 30.

Speaking exclusively with The Sun on April 14 after her original surgery in Turkey, Danniella told them: ‘I was very fearful. My mum and my son Kai were on the phone constantly – I wrote up a will before I left and my son is the executor of that”.

‘But luckily I’m still here and I’ve come through the other side. Someone is looking over me. I looked like I’d gone 10 rounds with Tyson Fury. But the swelling has actually gone down really quickly. I’m already happy with the results’, she added.

Sharing images of her facial surgery at the time, the actress explained to the news outlet: “For the facial reconstruction I had a surgical thread lift where they put 1200 threads into my face”.

She continued: “Then I had liposuction to remove fat from my body and into my cheeks and lips and to make my face more symmetrical. They also used it to align my nose. I had fat grafting on my chin and my jawline etched”.

Despite reportedly being offered free operations from numerous clinics worldwide, Danniella said she decided to pay for the latest round of surgery herself, according to dailymail.co.uk.

The 49-year-old actress had struggled to breathe through her nose last year after suffering a health scare that left her in intensive care.

While recovering from the subsequent treatment she had to be careful with medication due to her previous cocaine addiction and osteoporosis. Danniella bravely revealed in 2002 that her excessive drug use had caused her face to ‘collapse’.

She explained that it had required five operations and resulted in her famously having her nose reconstructed after her septum collapsed.