Former Russian President Medvedev criticises Twitter boss Elon Musk for blocking his Poland tweet

By Chris King • 30 April 2023 • 1:38

Image of Dimitry Medvedev. Credit: Anton Veselov / Shutterrstock.com

Dmitry Medvedev was critical of Twitter and Elon Musk after his tweet about Poland was blocked by the social media platform.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President, questioned Elon Musk and his Twitter platform on Saturday, April 29, after a tweet he posted about Poland was blocked.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia wrote: “The administration of Twitter has restricted the display of my last entry in the English account.

He went on to question why posts from users calling for the liquidation of the Russian Federation are considered: “sort of as within the rules of the site”. At the end of his post, the politician added ironically: “And how do you like it, @elonmusk?”.

Medvedev had tweeted in response to an incident that occurred in Poland on Saturday morning. Representatives of Warsaw town hall arrived at a school building at the Russian Embassy and allegedly broke down the doors when staff refused to open them.

He duplicated his post referring to Poland in three languages, Russian, English and Polish: “This state should not exist for us as long as there are solid Russophobes in power and Polish mercenaries in Ukraine”. He summed up that he saw no point in maintaining diplomatic relations with Warsaw.

Andrey Ordash, the Minister Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in Poland informed tass.ru that the Polish authorities demanded school employees to leave the educational institution before 7pm Moscow time on April 29.

“Teachers and other employees who lived on the school grounds left the building with their personal belongings and moved to another facility of the Russian diplomatic mission in Warsaw”, explained Ordash.

As the diplomat assured, the embassy will ensure the continuation of the educational process for all students who studied at the school. “We were given another seven days to remove school property”, he added.

Sergey Andreev, the Russian Ambassador to Poland, told TASS that the embassy considered these actions illegal, but was forced to vacate the building. He clarified though that some time ago the bailiff service demanded that the school building be vacated and handed over by April 29.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow promised a harsh response to this action. It insisted that Russia viewed this action as a flagrant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention and another encroachment on Russian diplomatic property in Poland.



Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Telegram: “Official Warsaw has been breaking the law for years: international law, bilateral agreements, domestic legislation. It behaves in a defiant and unlawful way. Which can be described in one word: provocation”.