By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 13:14
Four KILLED during 'street shooting' in Portugal
Image: Marc-Bruxelle Shutterstock.com
Image:
Four men have been killed during a street shooting that took place in Portugal on Sunday, April 30.
According to official reports, cited by the Mirror, the incident happened in the city of Setubal, as a gunman shot three people before killing himself.
The shooting reportedly took place at the Avenida Belo Horizonte, in an area known as Bela Vista.
Local reports state that the man shot the other men and himself before the police or the emergency services could reach the scene.
Police were informed by locals after gunshots were heard in the area.
This incident is being called as a ‘street shooting’ by the police who said that the weapon, believed to be a shotgun, was recovered at the crime scene, next to the bodies.
Officials are investigating the case, as the identities or the nationalities of the dead men have not been revealed yet.
Setubal is located about close to the Portuguese capital city of Lisbon and is only around 40 minutes drive.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.