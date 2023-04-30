By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 13:14

Four KILLED during 'street shooting' in Portugal

Police in Portugal said four men between the age of 30 and 60 have been killed during a street shooting in Setubal.

Four men have been killed during a street shooting that took place in Portugal on Sunday, April 30.

According to official reports, cited by the Mirror, the incident happened in the city of Setubal, as a gunman shot three people before killing himself.

The shooting reportedly took place at the Avenida Belo Horizonte, in an area known as Bela Vista.

Local reports state that the man shot the other men and himself before the police or the emergency services could reach the scene.

Police were informed by locals after gunshots were heard in the area.

This incident is being called as a ‘street shooting’ by the police who said that the weapon, believed to be a shotgun, was recovered at the crime scene, next to the bodies.

Officials are investigating the case, as the identities or the nationalities of the dead men have not been revealed yet.

Setubal is located about close to the Portuguese capital city of Lisbon and is only around 40 minutes drive.