Goals from Haaland and Alvarez return Manchester City to the top of the Premier League

By Chris King • 30 April 2023 • 18:59

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League after a victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Manchester City returned to the top of the English Premier League this afternoon, Sunday, April 30. Pep Guardiola’s men travelled down to Craven Cottage in London to face Fulham knowing that a win would take them above Arsenal.

It was Erling Haaland who inevitably opened the scoring. The Norwegian juggernaut buried the resulting third-minute penalty after Tim Ream fouled Julian Alvarez inside the box.

As a result, the formidable striker became the first player in English top-flight football since Aston Villa’s Tom ‘Pongo’ Waring back in 1931 to bag 50 goals in one campaign.

The goal also brought Haaland level with Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer for the most Premier League goals scored in one season. As it stands, the three stars have 34 goals apiece, but, City’s man still has the rest of this campaign to go yet.

If the fans thought that this was going to be another match totally controlled by City, they were stunned after 15 minutes. Fulham surged forward and a stunning strike from Carlos Vinicius left Ederson for dead after being teed up by Harry Wilson.

England star Jack Grealish had an opportunity to put his team in front after 27 minutes but his shot was tipped onto the bar by Leno. After 36 minutes, Argentinian striker Julain Alvarez did exactly what Guardiola bought him for as he smashed a shot home from outside the box for 1-2.

Grealish tweeted after the game: “Great result at a tough place to go! Away support was Juliiiiii wow what a finish“.

Great result at a tough place to go! Away support was 🔥 Juliiiiii wow what a finish 😍🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/kEAsoAeWcC — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) April 30, 2023

Today’s win moved Man City a point clear of Mikel Arteta’s side and they played one game less than Arsenal. The Gunners had been perched at the top since mid-February but under the current circumstances, it would seem odds-on that City will retain their crown.