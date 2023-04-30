How does Ethereum’s Shapella upgrade open doors for VeChain and Big Eyes Coin?

By Guest Writer • 30 April 2023 • 12:00

Investors are currently keeping a close eye on the cryptocurrency market, as it is experiencing a bullish trend, and the cryptocurrency landscape in China is undergoing significant changes. A noteworthy event is Ethereum’s “Shanghai” upgrade, which is being led by its founder, Vitalik Buterin.

This piece evaluates the differences and similarities between Ethereum and VeChain (VET), a cryptocurrency based in China, and discusses how these developments impact the larger Chinese cryptocurrency narrative. It also explores the idea of liquid staking wars and their influence on these currencies.

In addition, the article highlights why Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a cryptocurrency that operates similarly to Ethereum and VeChain, is an attractive investment opportunity during the current bullish market.

The Shanghai upgrade of Ethereum brings innovative changes to the Cryptocurrency

Ethereum, a cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $241 billion, is among the most extensively used digital currencies worldwide. Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, is widely recognised for his ongoing work to advance the currency’s capabilities.

The most recent advancement is the Shanghai upgrade, which concentrates on enhancing the currency’s scalability by implementing a new liquid staking mechanism. This new mechanism allows users to stake their ETH tokens while keeping them liquid, which makes it more convenient to use them for other purposes.

This upgrade is a significant step towards Ethereum’s expansion, allowing the currency to handle more transactions while maintaining efficiency.

How VeChain is contributing to the changing narrative of Cryptocurrencies in China

VeChain (VET) is a cryptocurrency that is gaining significant popularity in China, primarily due to its unique role in supply chain management. Unlike Ethereum (ETH), which offers general-purpose blockchain solutions, VET is specifically designed to track and manage product origin, quality, and shipping information.

Given China’s massive manufacturing industry, VET’s importance in the market is undeniable, and its partnership with the Chinese government has granted it a level of credibility that many other cryptocurrencies lack.

As a result, VET has become a preferred investment option for Chinese investors looking to capitalise on the blockchain industry’s potential.

Potential investors must consider the strengths and weaknesses of each currency before investing. ETH’s reputation and Vitalik Buterin’s track record provide investors with stability. On the other hand, VET’s targeted use case and government partnerships make it an attractive option for investment in China.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which is currently in the presale stage, is taking note of the increasing prevalence of liquid staking. The trajectory of BIG will likely be influenced by innovations made by other currencies such as ETH.

The narrative surrounding cryptocurrencies in China is changing as the country embraces blockchain technology while retaining control over its financial sector. Investors seeking to take advantage of the bullish market momentum must carefully consider each currency’s specific strengths and weaknesses. Staking BIG allows investors to earn rewards while maintaining liquidity, making it an attractive choice for those interested in entering the market.

A glimpse into the future: The battle of liquid staking and beyond

The cryptocurrency world has recently witnessed the emergence of liquid staking, which has become an important concept for investors. Ethereum’s introduction of a liquid staking mechanism has led to similar mechanisms being introduced in other currencies such as Polkadot and Solana, sparking a competition known as “liquid staking wars.”

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido