By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 16:01
Knifeman stabs multiple men and women near nightclub in UK
Image:
Brian-A-Jackson Shutterstock.com
A man has been killed and several people injured after a knifeman started stabbing people near a nightclub in the UK.
According to the Sun on Sunday, April 30, the incident took place in Bodmin, Cornwall, at 3.15 am, as the authorities were informed about a serious altercation.
Police then rushed to the scene of the incident and discovered several people had been stabbed, and a man reported to be in his 30s, who could not be saved.
Officials said the stabbing took place near Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin, and seven victims, including men and women, were rushed to the hospital.
A statement by Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team said, “Following an incident in Bodmin last night, a man in his 30s has been confirmed deceased and officers are supporting his next of kin”.
Rosson stated that “At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident”.
She added, “This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it.”
Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested after the incident.
They added that he has been apprehended on “suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent”.
