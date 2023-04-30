Malaga province swelters in temperatures of almost 36ºC

By Chris King • 30 April 2023 • 0:02

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

The terral and warm air mass brought temperatures of almost 36ºC to Malaga province.

According to data from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the province of Malaga sweltered in heat of almost 36ºC this Saturday, April 29. Temperatures similar to July or August have been experienced thanks to the terral and warm air mass.

The highest maximums in Andalucia were registered in the Axarquía municipality of Algarrobo, where the mercury in thermometers reached 35.7ºC. In Vélez-Málaga they hit 34.7ºC, and 34.5ºC in Rincón de la Victoria. Albox and Huércal-Overa in Almería recorded the day’s other highest values.

A very warm air mass of African origin entered Spain this week with winds blowing from the west. These are the classic terral conditions which have led to exceptionally high temperatures for this time of year.

At the Malaga airport measurement station, a temperature of 33.9º was registered, along with 32.9ºC at the Meteorological Centre in Malaga and 32.5ºC at the port.

Also rising above 30ºC today were the municipalities of Álora (30.1), Benahavís (31.9), Coín (31.2), Nerja (30.6) and Torremolinos (32.8).

Marbella recorded the coolest temperatures, with highs of between 22 and 23ºC. In the interior of the province, in Antequera, the thermometers went up to 28.1ºC and 26ºC in Ronda.

In some parts of the province, the temperatures recorded this Saturday were reportedly between 10 and 12ºC above normal. The average maximum for this time of year is around 22ºC, while even the minimum temperatures were also exceptionally high today.

Sunday 30 is expected to bring a drop in temperatures throughout the province, with maximums of 28ºC degrees in Antequera, 25ºC in Malaga city, and 27ºC in Marbella, Velez-Malaga and Ronda.

Cloudy skies should predominate, with fog not ruled out on the coast, according to AEMET. Winds will blow from the west or northwest, more intense during the early morning, turning east on the eastern coast during the morning, with strong intervals in the afternoon.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 29-04-2023 hasta 05-05-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/jVPz8lLug4 — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) April 29, 2023

If the weather prediction is correct, in the coming week, temperatures will remain warm, although they will not exceed 30ºC. Not a single drop of rain is forecast though until possibly Friday, May 5.

Julián Molina, professor at the University of Málaga and member of the Institute of Habitat, Territory and Digitalisation of the UMA, pointed out this week that: “the average rainfall in Málaga until April, measured at the rain gauge station at Málaga airport, is 243.5 litres/m². This year 74 litres have fallen, only 30 per cent of what should fall”.

In the last ten years the rainfall at this station has fallen by 21.5 per cent, according to the expert. “Since 1943, only three years had it rained so little until April and one of those was three years ago in 2019, the fourth was 2023”.

“In recent times this has happened twice and it is also not raining in the autumn what it should rain, so the situation is aggravated”, explained Molina. “It’s not just that we’re having an abnormally dry spring, it’s that it’s been very dry for years”.

Without rain, water reserves are falling and Malaga’s reservoirs are at 34.8 per cent of their capacity. La Viñuela continues to be the most affected, as it has not even accumulated 10 per cent of its 164 cubic hectometres of total capacity, as reported by malagahoy.es.