By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 9:23
Man hanged to death over one kilogram of cannabis
Image: Motortion Films Shutterstock.com
Authorities in Singapore have sentenced a man to death after he was caught trafficking over one kilogram of cannabis.
According to Le Monde, 46-year-old Tanagaraju Suppiah, was executed after he was arrested, as per Singapore´s zero-tolerance policy on the trafficking of drugs.
Sentences of capital punishment are given to people in Singapore accused of trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis and 15 grams of heroin, as the judges are not permitted to issue ‘leaner’ sentences.
As per official reports, eleven people have been hanged after they were sentenced to death for trafficking drugs in 2022.
This came after no executions took place for a span of two years.
Meanwhile, Phil Robertson, deputy director for Asia at Human Rights Watch, criticised Singapore´s policy of issuing the death penalty, as he called it “completely out of step with the basic concepts of human rights, proportionality in criminal punishments and justice.”
