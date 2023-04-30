Rebranding Cryptocurrency: An examination of Bitcoin and Big Eyes Coin’s efforts to improve public perception

By Guest Writer • 30 April 2023 • 11:30

Warren Buffet, who serves as both Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has publicly criticized Bitcoin, referring to it as a worthless gambling token and denying its potential as a viable currency for the future. Nevertheless, numerous financial experts hold a contrary view to Buffet’s stance. Recently, following Bitcoin’s price increase to $30,000, Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Invest (ARKK), has doubled her price target for Bitcoin, intensifying the ongoing dispute among financial experts. Therefore, which side of the cryptocurrency debate do you align with?

Why Bitcoin continues to attract investment despite volatility and controversy: An analysis of its resilience

Bitcoin (BTC) was introduced in 2009 by an anonymous individual known as Satoshi Nakamoto, and it was the first cryptocurrency to showcase the features that are now commonplace in digital currencies. These characteristics include its digital nature, which facilitates online transactions, the ability to generate or store BTC on personal devices without the need for traditional banks, swift transaction processing, and robust security measures that safeguard against payment fraud and identity theft.

Nevertheless, as Bitcoin gained popularity, it encountered issues such as scalability and the substantial energy consumption required for its mining process. The mining of Bitcoin has led to the emission of approximately 200 million tons of carbon dioxide in the cryptocurrency’s short existence, exacerbating the negative image of cryptocurrencies.

These challenges have impeded the widespread adoption of digital currencies and have made cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin vulnerable to manipulation by investors who capitalise on the volatile market. However, the latest wave of blockchain technology aims for long-term sustainability and seeks to debunk skeptics such as Warren Buffet while pushing for mainstream adoption.

Ethereum’s role in establishing a sustainable future for Blockchain Technology

Initially, Ethereum (ETH) utilised the Proof of Work (PoW) mining protocol, similar to Bitcoin. However, this approach resulted in energy inefficiency in the blockchain. To avoid scalability problems, Ethereum must reduce its energy consumption by 99.5%.

To tackle this issue, Ethereum is transitioning to Ethereum 2.0, which involves a complete infrastructure overhaul and a shift to the Proof of Stake (PoS) mining protocol – the most energy-efficient method of scaling cryptocurrencies. Other emerging cryptocurrencies are also adopting the PoS protocol. Nevertheless, Ethereum distinguishes itself as an open-source blockchain-based platform that empowers developers to create decentralised applications. The platform’s economy utilises ETH to incentivise business growth on the platform.

Big Eyes Coin’s commitment to community and sustainable expansion

The landscape of alternative coins (alt-coins) is composed of a diverse range of offerings, ranging from reputable developers striving for innovation to shady individuals looking to profit from fraudulent projects. In this field, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is dedicated to establishing its credibility as a trustworthy and ethical player.

To accomplish this, BIG has implemented measures such as Know Your Customer (KYC) verification and smart contract audits conducted by Coin Sniper and Solidity Finance. Additionally, BIG utilises a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to ensure sustainable scalability.

Moreover, BIG has committed to donating 5% of its overall supply to charitable causes, empowering the community to choose environmentally responsible organisations to support. These sustainable objectives align with BIG’s dedication to ethical practices and long-term viability within the alt-coin arena.

Can sustainable cryptocurrencies drive mainstream adoption?

Cryptocurrencies such as BIG and ETH embody the fundamental attributes of BTC, but they surpass it by prioritizing sustainability to guarantee better scalability in the future. This is why numerous financial experts remain confident about the prospects of cryptocurrencies, even amid volatility and worries about government oversight. These sustainable alt-coins uphold the core principles of cryptocurrencies while taking strides toward long-term sustainability, rendering them promising contenders for mainstream adoption.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Opensea: https://opensea.io/collection/big-eyes-lootbox-cardsç

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido