By Guest Writer • 30 April 2023 • 14:51

The British contingent entertained the visitors Credit: Alan Boardman Facebook

THE world comes to Fuengirola Fair ground, a view by Euro Weekly News friend Lynda Woodin.

The International feria is known as” the fair of the people” since foreign residents make up a large percentage of the Fuengirola population.

It started on April 27and carries on until May 1, from noon until 4am every day and is supported not just by foreign residents but by visitors from the town and much of the Costa del Sol.

Every day there was an hour with no noise so that the people with autism can enjoy the attractions too.

It is taking place at the feria grounds in Fuengirola and is huge fun walking through the various countries taking place from Europe to Africa, Australia, North and South America being the largest representation.

Lynda could not resist the wonderful Argentine Empanadas and hailing from Africa originally, she of course made a beeline towards the South African drummers.

Brazil was there in great force displaying their wonderful dance talents from their own Rio carnival but Great Britain was there In full force and of course starting the celebrations for the new King Charles May 6.

Their music festival had many supporters and Saturday April 29 saw a huge procession of British characters such as James Bond, The Queen of Hearts, Spice Girls and many more in procession with vintage cars along the streets of the town ending up at the British pavilion fronted by a black cab and red bus.

According to Lynda parking was a nightmare however a wonderful lady offered her a parking place under her building near the grounds and in Lynda’s own words “that’s what the wonderful Spanish nation do! Thank you, Maria. I would recommend public transport to the Feria ground next year.”