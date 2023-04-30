By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 15:33

Three cyclists severely injured after being run over by drunk driver in Navarra, Spain Image: TORWAISTUDIO Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain said a man has been arrested after he hit three cyclists in Cadreita, Navarra, and tested positive for very high blood alcohol levels in a breathalyser test.

Three cyclists have been severely injured in a hit-and-run incident that took place in Cadreita, Navarra on Sunday, April 30.

According to official reports, cited by Diario de Navarra, the incident took place after 9 am, when a vehicle travelling in the direction of Tudela crossed into the opposite lane on a curve, while a group of five cyclists was riding together.

Two of the cyclists managed to avoid the car, but the other three were run over.

The driver of the car then fled the scene but was later intercepted close to the site of the incident.

Officials said that the man was arrested with the help of local witnesses, who were in the area at the time.

As the incident was reported to the authorities, patrols from the Tudela Foral Traffic Police were sent to the scene, along with medical teams, a helicopter, and members of the fire brigade.

Police said that two of the cyclists aged 39 and 52 were transferred in serious condition to the Reina Sofía Hospital in Tudela.

The third cyclist, who is reported to be in a very critical condition, was evacuated to the Navarra Hospital Complex in a helicopter.

After his arrest, the driver also tested positive for very high blood alcohol levels.