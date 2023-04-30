WATCH: Castellon motorist under investigation after erratic action caused two cyclists to crash their bikes

By Chris King • 30 April 2023 • 2:58

Image of motorist and two cyclists in Castellon. Credit: Twitter@guardiacivil

A motorist caused two cyclists to fall off their bikes after he swerved across the N-340 road in Castellon province and joined a sliproad from the CV-13 while travelling in the opposite direction.

A 67-year-old man from the province of Castellon is under investigation by the Guardia Civil. He is being investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety and another one of the abandonment of the scene of an accident involving two cyclists.

He has also been accused of injury after he was observed in traffic camera footage swerving across the road and joining a slip road in the opposite direction. His erratic manoeuvre subsequently caused two cyclists to fall off their bikes on the N-340 near the town of Torreblanca.

#OperacionesGC

Investigado un conductor de #Castellón por atravesar la calzada en sentido contrario provocando la caída de dos ciclistas y no auxiliarles.#SeguridadVialhttps://t.co/JEuuN7UX6Q pic.twitter.com/KdB9NtUWLf — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) April 29, 2023

The incident occurred last October. A vehicle driving in the right lane of the N-340 towards Barcelona crossed the road and joined the lane coming from the CV-13 in the opposite direction, as reported by the Guardia Civil in a statement this Saturday, April 29.

His action caused two cyclists who were pedalling on the hard shoulder in the direction of Cádiz to fall off their bikes and onto the road in an attempt to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

Guardia Civil officers belonging to the GIAT (Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group) of the Castellón Traffic Subsector, began an investigation to determine who was responsible for the act.

Once identified and located, he was placed under investigation as the author of these crimes. The proceedings have since been delivered to the Investigating Court No5 of Castellón.