On April 20, CoreWeave, a specialised cloud provider, announced that it had secured $221 million in a Series B funding round, led by Magnetar Capital and with contributions from NVIDIA, Nat Friedman, and Daniel Gross.

The company’s expansion plans include increasing capacity in various emerging technologies, such as cryptocurrency mining. The question is, how will this impact the future of cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu: The “Dogecoin Killer”

Shiba Inu is a decentralised cryptocurrency launched in 2020 as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The coin gained popularity after the success of Dogecoin, another meme coin that was created as a joke but eventually became a legitimate cryptocurrency. Shiba Inu has been referred to as the “Dogecoin killer” and has made headlines due to its rapidly increasing value. However, some experts have questioned the sustainability of its growth.

Dogecoin: The “Original Meme Coin”

Dogecoin was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. The coin was created as a joke, with the popular Shiba Inu dog meme as its logo. However, despite its humorous origins, Dogecoin has gained a dedicated following and has been adopted by several businesses as a form of payment. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has been a vocal supporter of the coin, and his tweets have often caused spikes in its value.

Big Eyes Coin: The Community-driven Meme Coin of the future

Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin that is also based on the Ethereum blockchain. Like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, it has a cute and appealing visual, with the “big eyes” design giving it a unique and personable touch. However, unlike its counterparts, BIG uses the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is a more environmentally-friendly process for mining cryptocurrency. PoS consumes significantly less energy than the Proof of Work (PoW) mechanism used by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, making BIG a more sustainable option.

In addition to its energy efficiency, BIG has other unique features that make it stand out from other meme coins. BIG is a community-driven and charitable project, with a portion of its profits going toward environmental and social causes. It is also built on the Ethereum blockchain, which means that it has the potential to take advantage of the platform’s smart contract capabilities and integrate with other decentralised applications in the future.

Conclusion: Primed for the Metaverse

With CoreWeave’s Series B funding round, the company is poised to expand its operations and increase capacity in various emerging technologies, including cryptocurrency mining. This could lead to the scaling of meme coins like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin, making them more accessible and widely adopted. However, the unique features of Big Eyes Coin, such as its PoS mechanism and charitable initiatives, make it a promising option in the crypto world.

In conclusion, the future of cryptocurrency is exciting and full of possibilities. As the market continues to grow and evolve, it is important to consider the environmental and social impact of these digital assets. For meme coin lovers and investors looking for the next 100x pump, projects like Big Eyes Coin prioritising sustainability and community involvement should be on their radar. So, join the Big Eyes Coin presale while the fun lasts, and use the super promo code END300 to join the presale conclusion festivities.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

