A Meme Coin that’s prepared to compete with Bitcoin and Litecoin: Big Eyes Coin

By Guest Writer • 01 May 2023 • 10:00

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has become one of the largest and most successful crypto presales in recent times. Although the presale is approaching its end, investors still have a few weeks to invest before it closes. As Big Eyes Coin gains attention in the crypto industry, Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) are preparing for halving events. The question remains: will these events affect the success of new coins such as the Big Eyes Coin?

There’s no time to lose: Join Big Eyes Coin’s Presale success now before it ends

The presale of Big Eyes Coin has been an outstanding success, with investors rushing to acquire this innovative digital asset. The presale generated over $33 million, making it one of the most prosperous ones in recent times. However, investors who have yet to invest only have a few days left to participate, as the presale ends on June 3rd. Nevertheless, investors still have an opportunity to take advantage of this opportunity and secure their future with Big Eyes Coin. With the code END300, investors can receive a 300% bonus, making it an even more profitable venture.

Big Eyes Coin is not just any ordinary cryptocurrency. It’s a digital asset with a mission to create a positive impact on the world. The cryptocurrency has pledged to donate 5% of its total supply to support ocean conservation efforts, which not only benefits the planet but also strengthens the cryptocurrency’s success. Big Eyes Coin also fosters a strong community through social media contests and events that create excitement and unity among supporters and investors. With these initiatives, Big Eyes Coin offers a unique investment opportunity that not only provides financial returns but also supports social and environmental causes.

Litecoin’s price outlook amid the historic halving event

Litecoin is scheduled to undergo a crypto halving on August 2, 2023, which is an event that happens every five years. During this event, the block reward for miners will be decreased by 50%, which means that they will receive half the number of coins for verifying transactions.

The goal of Litecoin halving is to manage the supply of coins and avoid inflation. By decreasing the block reward, the amount of Litecoin available will reduce, which makes it rarer and could potentially increase its worth. This is seen as a bullish event as it generates a sense of scarcity and demand for cryptocurrency.

The Crypto World Awaits: Bitcoin’s halving event, the most awaited moment in the history of Cryptocurrencies

On May 11, 2020, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, experienced its third crypto halving. This event, which takes place every 210,000 blocks, reducing the block reward for miners by 50%, occurred after approximately four years. As with Litecoin, the aim of Bitcoin halving is to limit coin supply and prevent inflation. The decrease in block reward makes Bitcoin scarcer and could potentially increase its value, which is seen as a bullish occurrence in the cryptocurrency industry.

Both Litecoin and Bitcoin halving events are highly significant, and they have the potential to generate bullish momentum. A decrease in block reward means that the supply of coins is limited, which creates a sense of scarcity and demand for digital assets. However, these events can also affect the profitability of mining, which could have an impact on the overall network hash rate.

For investors interested in Big Eyes Coin, the halving events offer an opportunity to leverage potential bullish momentum and invest in a cryptocurrency with a high potential ROI during the bull market.

Go to Big Eyes Coin’s website or visit them on social media:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido