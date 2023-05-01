By Max Greenhalgh • 01 May 2023 • 13:04
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned after true value of £5 vase revealed
A guest on the BBC1 programme ‘The Antiques Roadshow’ were stunned after discovering how much their grandmother’s jug she ‘didn’t even like’ was really worth.
Broadcasting from Portchester Castle on the Hampshire coast, a mother and daughter presented the ceramic purchased by their elderly relative for £5 at a charity auction.
Expert Serhat Ahmet gushed ‘everything about it screams art deco’ as he revealed the item was a Clarice Cliff original.
The jug has a hand-painted design with a farmhouse scene, trees and bright orange sunset.
The ladies said it was purchased at a WI charity auction in the 1970s, only after the vase the grandmother liked became too expensive.
Saying: ‘She never knew [it was a Clarice Cliff] she had no idea what it was. She never particularly liked it because it was never the one she wanted’.
Clarice Cliff was an English ceramic artist who was famous in the 1920s and best known for her innovative, colour-rich designs.
Expert Serhat revealed the ‘Lugano’ design was very rare and the orange sky increased its value.
Going on to reveal his estimation saying: ‘£3,000 to £4,000 would be easily beaten at auction, so I would say over £4,000 on the day’.
